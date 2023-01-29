Sharjah Ruler attends annual ceremony of AUSAA

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2023) SHARJAH, 29th January, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and the President of the American University of Sharjah (AUS), attended on Saturday the annual ceremony of the American University of Sharjah Alumni Association, which was held in conjunction with the university's silver jubilee celebrations.

In his speech, Dr. Sheikh Sultan said, “Today, this university completes a period that, according to many people, is like a blink of an eye, but in fact, this period has passed by building this university from nothing to this level of perfection."

His Highness highlighted the administration's efforts in dealing with many issues and challenges to ensure the university's smooth progress.

He then extended his thanks and appreciation to everyone who have worked at the university.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan recalled the beginnings of the establishment of the American University of Sharjah, and the great efforts that continued until it was crowned with success.

Dr. Susan Mumm, Chancellor of AUS, said that Alumni Association ceremony this year is particularly special, as it coincides with the celebration of the University’s Silver Jubilee, noting that the American University of Sharjah has graduated more than 18,000 students.

The ceremony saw a screening of a video displaying achievements of the American University of Sharjah in the past years, in addition to video interviews with some former graduates who talked about their journeys and successes after the study trip at the university.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan honoured a number of graduates in recognition of their various achievements in their fields in addition to their community contributions.

His Highness also honoured key supporters of the university, which are Alef Group, Arada Company, Bee’ah Company, Crescent Petroleum, Emaar, Etisalat, Petrofac, Sharjah Media City (Shams), Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Invest in Sharjah, Sharjah Islamic Bank, and Sharjah National Oil Corporation, the Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, and Talabat Company.

On the sidelines of the ceremony, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah inaugurated the "Appreciation Garden", which is located on the university campus. It was designed by the university's graduate architects in honour of the valuable contributions of the university's friends, partners and alumni in support of the university's educational mission. His Highness also signed a plaque, which is hung at the entrance to the garden.