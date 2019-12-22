Sharjah Ruler attends closing ceremony of Sharjah Film Platform

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2019) SHARJAH, 21st December 2019 (WAM) - H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, attended the closing ceremony of the second edition of the Sharjah Film Platform on Saturday evening, held at the old city of Sharjah.

The ceremony began with the arrival of the patron of the ceremony, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, where he was received by Sheikha Hoor bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President and Director of Sharjah Art Foundation; Sheikha Nawar Al Qasimi, Director of Development at Sharjah Art Foundation; Maj. Gen. Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police; Dr Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City (Shams); Manal Ataya, Director General of Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA); and a number of heads departments, sponsors representatives of the platform.

Sheikha Hoor bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President and Director of Sharjah Art Foundation delivered a speech welcoming the attendees of the second edition of the platform and lauding its success that attracted talented directors, filmmakers, critics, and experts who participated in the rich discussions that highlighted the contemporary challenges and opportunities of filmmaking.

"Here we meet you again, in this second edition of Sharjah Film Platform, and we hope that we have achieved few of our goals in promoting film production and supporting creative talents to realise professionalism.

We also hope that we were successful in choosing the shows and sessions that satisfy your artistic, cultural, and informational aspirations," She added.

Sheikha Hoor concluded saying, "Allow us in the end to extend our sincere gratitude the one who made Sharjah a beacon of culture and creativity, to our father His Highness the ruler of Sharjah, for his generous and continuous support. We also want to thank all of those who helped in achieving this success; the filmmakers, the critics, the media, the sponsors, and the supporters."

Dr Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City (Shams), the main sponsor of the platform, addressed the attendees lauding the event and thanking Sharjah Art Foundation for their efforts in organising this festival of film and culture.

His Highness the ruler of Sharjah then honoured the winners of the second edition of Sharjah Film Platform. Later a documentary was screened showing the highlights of the second edition of the platform.

The platform was running from 14 to 21 December 2019 where this year’s festival featured over 50 local, regional and international films, a public programme of talks and workshops, the Pitching Forum and juried awards for the best narrative, documentary and experimental films.