Sharjah Ruler attends lecture on latest cancer treatment developments

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, today attended, a scientific lecture on the latest developments in cancer treatment presented by Dr. Philip Salem, Head of the US-based Salem Oncology Centre, at the University of Sharjah.

Dr. Philip Salem, in his lecture, presented what the Salem Oncology Centre offers, in addition to reviewing the latest methods of treating various types of cancer, called ICT. The centre worked on developing it and successfully provided treatment for several patients with advanced conditions who no longer respond to conventional treatments.

At the end of his lecture, Dr. Philip Salem recommended that modern cancer treatment be considered, especially in cases that do not respond to conventional treatment.

He also recommended continuing more clinical trials to evaluate further and develop the method.

The lecture was attended by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah; Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Statistics and Community Development; Dr. Abdulaziz Saeed Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Sharjah Health Authority; Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of the Protocol and Hospitality Department; several members of the University board of Trustees, Vice Chancellors of the University, and a large number of faculty members and students of the university's medical schools.

