Sharjah Ruler Attends Opening Of Sharjah Theatre Days

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 10:45 PM

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of Sharjah Theatre Days

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Feb, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, attended Saturday evening the opening of the Sharjah Theatre Days in its 30th edition at the Sharjah Culture Palace.

During the opening ceremony, H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan honoured several Arab artists for winning the 14th edition of Sharjah Award for Creative Arab Theatre and also thanked the winners for their valuable contributions to the development of the theatre throughout the Arab world.

Later, the ruler of Sharjah and the audience watched a film which displayed the most prominent milestones of the artistic career of the honourees.

Thirteen theatrical works will be performed during the 30th edition.

The opening ceremony was attended by Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler's Office; heads of local department; and a galaxy of artists, playwrights, media representatives and guests of the Sharjah Theatre Days from different Arab countries.

