Sharjah Ruler attends Rare Syndromes Associated with Disability conference

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, today attended the launch of the Rare Syndromes Associated with Disability (RSAD) conference at the Student Forum of the University of Sharjah.

The conference is being organised by the Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services (SCHS) in collaboration with the University of Sharjah and the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

The Primary goals of this ground-breaking conference are to increase awareness among medical professionals about the most recent advances in medical, practical, educational, and rehabilitative practises for people with rare syndromes associated with disabilities, and to provide a forum for the exchange of information and ideas among those working in the field.

Director of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services Mona Abdul Karim Al Yafei spoke at the conference's opening. She thanked His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, for his patronage of the conference, which brings attention to a part of society that is often overlooked and receives only limited help in the form of education and rehabilitation.

"We hope that this conference will be a watershed moment in the methodology of dealing with rare syndromes associated with disability and interest in scientific research to provide suitable solutions about the challenges that some may face with regard to diagnosis and how to transmit experience and knowledge about the syndrome to families," Al Yafei said.

Sheikha Jameela bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director-General of SCHS, has directed and overseen the planning and execution of this conference to highlight the local, Arab, and global role of the City for Humanitarian Services through initiatives to introduce everything new, share experiences, and highlight the best international scientific practices in this field.

Dr. Hamid Majul Al Nuaimi, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, highlighted the importance of the conference's topic and goals in his opening remarks, noting that it represents a scientific precedent and aims to raise awareness of the most cutting-edge Arab and international practises for supporting and rehabilitating people with rare syndromes, thereby improving the quality of their lives and the lives of their families.

Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Public Health Sector at MoHAP, delivered a speech in which he noted many rare diseases go unnoticed because they do not affect a sizeable portion of the population, and he emphasised that everyone, regardless of age, gender, socioeconomic position, or disease, has the right to receive treatment and care.

On the sidelines of the main event, the Ruler of Sharjah visited the conference's supporting technology expo, where cutting-edge tools for accommodating a wide range of disabilities were on display.

The conference employs a hybrid online and in-person approach to present cutting-edge research and practices in the areas of medicine, education, counselling, and the arts.