Sharjah Ruler attends symposium on conserving Sudanese heritage

(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has highlighted the significant importance of preserving the rich heritage of Sudan, shedding light on the positive impact of preserving Sudanese heritage in fostering national belonging and shaping the future.

This came during a speech delivered by the ruler of Sharjah at the opening of a symposium on conserving Sudanese heritage, which was held on Monday, at the Sharjah Heritage Institute.

During the symposium, H.H. Sultan also discussed the importance of Sudan's strategic geographical position, its diverse history and the importance of preserving its heritage. He also underscored the importance of caring for members of the local community.

Concluding his speech, Sheikh Sultan wished success and best of luck in future joint projects that aim to strengthen the preservation of the Sudanese heritage, affirming his support for all the cultural projects for the reconstruction of Sudan.

The symposium comes as part of the 'Community Museums of Western Sudan' conservation and rehabilitation project for museums, which is an opportunity to provide valuable resources to the Sudanese people through addressing different social components and realising the significant importance of the cultural institutions’ national heritage, with the participation of a group of workers in the field of cultural heritage protection from Sudan, and a number of specialised experts.

These cultural projects aim to protect different museums, in which many remarkable collections of preserved, through the restoration and preservation of the buildings, as well as the participation of the local community in various activities.

During the symposium, Dr. Zaki Aslan, Director of the Regional Centre for Cultural Heritage Conservation in the Arab World,ICCROM-Sharjah, also delivered a speech in which he thanked and appreciated the ruler of Sharjah for his continuous support and wise guidance in supporting cultural and heritage efforts in various Arab countries, underscoring the importance of his keenness to restore and preserve archaeological sites.

Dr. Zaki Aslan reviewed the Center’s efforts and initiatives in preserving the cultural heritage, stressing on the Center’s remarkable role, in cooperation with partners, to renovate a number of sites in the Arab countries.

Dr. Abdul Rahman Ali Mohamed Rahma, the Director General of the General Authority for Antiquities and Museums in Sudan, appreciated the support of Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi to restore the three archaeological museums in Sudan, highlighting its valuable cultural heritage. In addition to supporting the various arts, cultures and sites that preserve Sudan's history and cultural heritage.

The ruler of Sharjah toured the accompanying exhibition which included a number of schemes being worked on in the three museums in western Sudan. H.H. was also briefed on the progress of work in these museums.