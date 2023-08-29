Sharjah Ruler calls municipal councils in emirate to convene

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Aug, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree calling the municipal councils in the Emirate of Sharjah to convene for the first ordinary session of the 19th annual term.

The Decree stipulated that the municipal councils in the Emirate shall be called to convene for the first ordinary session of the 19th annual term on Monday, 4th September, each in its headquarters.