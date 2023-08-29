Open Menu

Sharjah Ruler Calls Municipal Councils In Emirate To Convene

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Sharjah Ruler calls municipal councils in emirate to convene

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Aug, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree calling the municipal councils in the Emirate of Sharjah to convene for the first ordinary session of the 19th annual term.

The Decree stipulated that the municipal councils in the Emirate shall be called to convene for the first ordinary session of the 19th annual term on Monday, 4th September, each in its headquarters.

Related Topics

Sharjah September

Recent Stories

UAE-funded field hospital in Chad receives 6,110 s ..

UAE-funded field hospital in Chad receives 6,110 since opening

7 minutes ago
 ECC decides to continue ban on export of sugar

ECC decides to continue ban on export of sugar

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Chinese electric carmaker BYD triples half-year pr ..

Chinese electric carmaker BYD triples half-year profit

13 hours ago
 Storm Idalia strengthens near Cuba, heads to Flori ..

Storm Idalia strengthens near Cuba, heads to Florida

13 hours ago
UK flights delayed over 'technical issue'

UK flights delayed over 'technical issue'

13 hours ago
 Mancini eyes Asian Cup as he seals lucrative Saudi ..

Mancini eyes Asian Cup as he seals lucrative Saudi move

13 hours ago
 'Pakistan theatre festival-2023' to start from Sep ..

'Pakistan theatre festival-2023' to start from Sept 8

14 hours ago
 Tennis: US Open results

Tennis: US Open results

14 hours ago
 Defending champion Swiatek eases into US Open seco ..

Defending champion Swiatek eases into US Open second round

14 hours ago
 Al Ain Club, Ethmar International Holding sign two ..

Al Ain Club, Ethmar International Holding sign two-year partnership

14 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East