Sharjah Ruler Chairs AUS Board Meeting

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 07:30 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and President of American University of Sharjah, AUS, chaired the meeting of the university’s Board of Trustees held at the AUS campus on Sunday.

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan reviewed and approved resolutions related to the efficient operation and future development of the university. He expressed his appreciation for the support provided by the university’s board members and thanked the faculty and staff for their commitment and hard work.

The board acknowledged the advancement of the research agenda, noting the significant progress made on the range of scholarly and creative projects undertaken by faculty across the university.

Progress on initiatives related to the student experience was also reviewed and the board recognised the university’s achievements in continuing to attract highly qualified students that contribute to a vibrant academic community, fostering student success, and developing extracurricular programmes to provide opportunities for personal and professional growth through activities on campus and beyond.

The board approved the key budget operating parameters for the fiscal year 2020-2021. It also reviewed and approved the strategic plan that will guide the university through 2025.

Commenting on the meeting, Professor Kevin Mitchell, Chancellor of AUS, said, "AUS continues to benefit from the tremendous support of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan and the board’s commitment to the success of the university. The support of the board has been essential for advancing the research agenda, enhancing academic programmes, and enriching the student experience."

Chancellor Mitchell also thanked the members of the board for their support and commitment to AUS.

