Sharjah Ruler Chairs AUS Board Of Trustees Meeting

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 04:15 PM

Sharjah Ruler chairs AUS Board of Trustees meeting

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah and President of American University of Sharjah (AUS) yesterday evening chaired a meeting of the University's board of Trustees at his office in the University.

Sharjah Ruler reviewed the university’s report regarding its response to COVID-19 pandemic and the measures that have been taken to enhance distance learning and the development of scientific research.

His Highness approved a number of decisions proposed by the council related to the university's operating efficiency and its performance.

Sharjah Ruler praised the unlimited efforts made by the faculty and administrative staff in facing the challenges of the pandemic and their relentless endeavours to develop the university's education system.

The council reviewed a number of topics related to the university’s various affairs, including the university’s continuous efforts to attract highly qualified students from various countries of the world, the support provided to students, the efforts made to maintain extracurricular activities during the pandemic, and the health and safety measures taken by the university to curb the spread of the virus.

Professor Kevin Mitchell, Chancellor of AUS, stated that the American University of Sharjah benefits greatly from the continuous support of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for members of the Board of Trustees which allowed the University to continue to enhance the process of learning, education, research and creative work.

