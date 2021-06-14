UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Ruler Chairs AUS Board Of Trustees Meeting

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 02:30 PM

Sharjah Ruler chairs AUS Board of Trustees meeting

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah and President of American University of Sharjah (AUS), on Sunday chaired the meeting of the university’s Board of Trustees.

His Highness expressed his satisfaction at the progress made by the university and the measures undertaken in response to COVID-19. He reviewed the progress made in academic programmes, as well as the advancement of the research agenda.

The Sharjah Ruler also thanked the university’s board members, faculty and staff for their commitment and hard work during these challenging times.

The board discussed various issues, including the success achieved in attracting highly qualified students for the forthcoming semester, the support provided during the pandemic, the efforts made to sustain extracurricular activities during COVID-19, and the health and safety measures implemented at AUS.

The Board approved resolutions related to faculty promotions and rolling contracts as well as the general operating budget and research expenditures.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Kevin Mitchell, Chancellor of AUS, said, "The guidance provided by the Sharjah Ruler and the Board of Trustees throughout the pandemic ensured that AUS advanced the university’s mission. We have continued to attract highly qualified students who are committed to pursuing their education in spite of the challenges. The extraordinary effort of faculty and staff resulted in a successful academic year, and many of the measures taken to facilitate teaching, learning, student engagement and research and creative activity will remain relevant as we look toward the future."

The Sharjah Ruler also met with members of the university’s first cohort of PhD graduates. Mustafa Al-Tekreeti, Hasan Mahmoud and Taha Anjamrooz comprise the pioneer group that received their doctoral degrees in Engineering Systems Management (PhD-ESM) offered by the AUS College of Engineering.

Related Topics

Education Budget Student Sharjah Progress Mitchell Sunday

Recent Stories

Krejcikova into WTA top 15 after French Open victo ..

18 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

18 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan desires uplift of all federating uni ..

18 minutes ago

Lawyer of Russia's Sapega Vows to Appeal Minsk's R ..

18 minutes ago

Congratulations Pour in From Around World as Benne ..

32 minutes ago

One Killed, 16 Injured as Van Crashes Into Truck i ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.