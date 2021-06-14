Sharjah Ruler chairs AUS Board of Trustees meeting

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah and President of American University of Sharjah (AUS), on Sunday chaired the meeting of the university’s Board of Trustees.

His Highness expressed his satisfaction at the progress made by the university and the measures undertaken in response to COVID-19. He reviewed the progress made in academic programmes, as well as the advancement of the research agenda.

The Sharjah Ruler also thanked the university’s board members, faculty and staff for their commitment and hard work during these challenging times.

The board discussed various issues, including the success achieved in attracting highly qualified students for the forthcoming semester, the support provided during the pandemic, the efforts made to sustain extracurricular activities during COVID-19, and the health and safety measures implemented at AUS.

The Board approved resolutions related to faculty promotions and rolling contracts as well as the general operating budget and research expenditures.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Kevin Mitchell, Chancellor of AUS, said, "The guidance provided by the Sharjah Ruler and the Board of Trustees throughout the pandemic ensured that AUS advanced the university’s mission. We have continued to attract highly qualified students who are committed to pursuing their education in spite of the challenges. The extraordinary effort of faculty and staff resulted in a successful academic year, and many of the measures taken to facilitate teaching, learning, student engagement and research and creative activity will remain relevant as we look toward the future."

The Sharjah Ruler also met with members of the university’s first cohort of PhD graduates. Mustafa Al-Tekreeti, Hasan Mahmoud and Taha Anjamrooz comprise the pioneer group that received their doctoral degrees in Engineering Systems Management (PhD-ESM) offered by the AUS College of Engineering.