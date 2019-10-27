UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Ruler Chairs AUS Board Of Trustees Meeting

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the American University of Sharjah, AUS, affirmed that the University, after twenty-two years of education, occupies an advanced position among universities in the region.

This position would not have been achieved without the continuous contributions of the faculty and administrative staff and the board of Trustees, said His Highness, while chairing the AUS Board of Trustees meeting on Sunday.

Sheikh Sultan continued that the list of graduates of the first batch of students at the American University included students from different countries and emirates. Among them was Budour Saeed Al Raqbani, who excelled in her studies and is now a member of the Board of Trustees.

His Highness thanked the members of the Board of Trustees whose ideas contributed significantly to the Council's directive decisions during their years of service.

During the meeting, Dr. Sheikh Sultan was briefed on the achievements of the university and adopted a number of decisions related to its operations and development, and expressed his happiness for the university progress and its development and future plans, especially in the field of research.

The Board of Trustees also reviewed the university enrollment rate and the high academic qualifications of the new batch. Meeting attendees also reviewed the university's research agenda, which includes the participation of approximately 200 faculty members in funded research projects.

During its meeting, the Board approved the appointment of Budour Saeed Al Raqbani as a new member of the University Board of Trustees, which makes her the first graduate of the American University in Sharjah to join the Board.

At the end of the meeting, the Board approved the amendments in the Investment Policy Statement and the revision of the law booklet of the university faculty.

Professor Kevin Mitchell, Chancellor of AUS, commended the support of Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad.

