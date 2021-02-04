UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Ruler Chairs Board Meeting Of Al Qasimia University

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 06:30 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, chaired on Thursday the meeting of the Board of Trustees of Al Qasimia University (AQU), at the university’s headquarters.

At the beginning of the meeting, Sharjah Ruler welcomed the members of the Board of Trustees, praising the efforts in achieving the vision and the message of the University.

His Highness thanked Dr. Rashad Salem for the appreciated efforts during the previous period in managing the university and developing its scientific and research programmes.

His Highness was briefed on the University’s report regarding the main measures taken to support its students.

The report dealt with the hybrid education system adopted by the university, which combines distance learning and normal learning, in addition to the adoption of the operational plan to confront the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sharjah Ruler approved the university's regulations including the executive regulation of the Law of Establishment and Organisation of Al Qasimia University, the Academic Regulations, the Regulations of the Affairs of Members of the Academic and Administrative Staff, the Regulations for Scientific Research, the Scholarships Regulations, the Regulation of Student Behavior Control, and other Organising regulations.

The council approved the graduation of the second batch of students from Al Qasimia University who completed the graduation requirements for the various undergraduate programmes at the university, with a total of 329 graduates from 49 different nationalities.

The Council also approved the strategic plan of Al Qasimia University 2020-2025, which focused on developing academic programmes at the local and international levels, supporting students and graduates, enhancing scientific research and community service activities and strengthening the institutional capacity of Al Qasimia University.

The council approved a set of initiatives included in the university’s strategic plan, and the board of trustees also approved a proposal to establish a centre for continuing education and development at the university, and the status of academic promotion for some members of the faculty, in addition to the controls for photocopying manuscripts in the Manuscript House and its organisational structure.

