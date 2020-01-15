Sharjah Ruler chairs Board of Trustees of University of Sharjah

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2020) SHARJAH, 14th January 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the University of Sharjah, UoS, chaired meeting of the University's Board of Trustees held at His Highness’ office on Tuesday.

His Highness applauded the recent achievements of UoS including achieving the top spot in the performance of the United Nations’ SDGs, as per Times organisation; achieving 200th spot amongst the global universities in the same programme; Achieving 2nd place amongst the UAE universities in the field of Engineering and Technology; Achieving 1st place amongst the UAE universities in the field of Astronomy and Space Studies; and Achieving 1st place amongst the global universities for the third year in a row in the field of Sustainability as per "Green Matrix" organisation.

Due to these achievements, UoS is now ranked as the 294th globally, jumping 104 ranks compared to last year, His Highness noted.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah expressed his happiness with the progress of the University and its plans, especially in the field of research. He also thanked the members of the Board of Trustees for their hard work and continuous support.

On their part, the members of the University's Board of Trustees lauded the efforts of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, and Ruler of Sharjah, for His Highness’ great efforts and his extraordinary commitment that contribute in building a unique academic community that has attracted students and professors from different cultures and civilisations around the world.

Following the ratification of the minutes of the previous meeting of the Board of Trustees, Dr. Hamid Majul Al Nuaimi, Director of the University of Sharjah presented a report about UoS last academic year’s achievements and then briefed the attendees on the UoS current and future projects and plans after which he thanked the Ruler of Sharjah for his moral and financial support for UoS.

After reviewing the five-year-plan for 2014 – 2019, the Director of UoS then briefed the Board of in details of five-year-plan for 2019 – 2024, which is in line with the directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, the UAE National Agenda, and the achievements and results of the previous five years.

The Director of UoS noted that this five-year-plan is to be the foundation of the future development of the University’s performance, both regionally and globally, especially in the fields of innovation, technology, and research and development.

The briefing also included the current and proposed organisational structure of the University and the newly established units, noting that the board has approved in its 47th meeting adding two new units that are the College of Computation and Information and the Regional Institute of physics, Mathematics, and Computation, awaiting the approval of UNESCO for the latter.

As per the briefing report, the university currently offers 114 accredited programmes (13 PhDs, 31 Masters, 2 Higher Studies Diplomas, 54 Bachelors, and 14 Diplomas) in addition to 37 new programmes that are still under process (7 PhDs, 20 Masters, 1 Higher Studies Diplomas, 3 Bachelors, and 2 Diplomas).

During the meeting, the Board approved seven new academic programmes including four Masters Programmes and three Bachelors Programmes.

The Board also directed Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA) to construct a district cooling plant to serve the University City, on a land plot that the board had allocated for this purpose.

During its meeting, the Board of Trustees approved appointing Academic Deputy Director for the University as of September 2020, appointing Dean of College business Administration, and approving the graduation of 1170 students from their respective Bachelors and Diploma programmes who have fulfilled their academic requirements.

The meeting was attended by members of the Board of Trustees, Teaching Staff, International Visiting Academics as well as other officials.