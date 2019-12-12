UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Ruler Chairs Meeting Of Al Qasimia University’s BoT

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 09:15 PM

Sharjah Ruler chairs meeting of Al Qasimia University’s BoT

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of Al Qasimia University praised the efforts made since the establishment of the University to ensure its success and development, crowned with the graduation of the first batch of students.

Sheikh Sultan made the remarks while chairing the second meeting of the board of Trustees, BoT, of Al Qasimia University, which was held Thursday at the university.

Welcoming the members of the university's BoT, the Ruler of Sharjah stressed that the principals and mission of the university are inspired by the right Islamic approach of being balanced and moderate.

He directed the university to follow-up with its graduates after they return to their countries and continue providing them with the support needed to keep spreading the message of knowledge to all the countries of the world.

The Board approved that the financial year of the university would start on 1st September and end on 31st August each academic year.

The BoT also approved the recommendation of the Committee of Finance and Resources Development to sign an AED7 million contract with a food catering company to operate within the university.

The Ruler of Sharjah announced that he would personally cover the finances of the initiative to provide a healthy environment for the students of the university.

The Board approved the recommendation of establishing an office to manage and develop the financial resources with the aim of investing in the assets of the university.

It also approved the recommendation of the Academic Committee of establishing a trustworthy scientific publication that would bear the name of the university to become a scientific beacon and resource encompassing the research conducted by the professors and students, as well as international researchers of related domains.

The Board reviewed the academic accreditation process of the university's programmes to ensure they are well developed and designed as per the best international standards.

The Board also approved the recommendation of the Committee of Audit and Compliance with regard to the organisational structure of the university.

Related Topics

World Company Sharjah August September All Best Million

Recent Stories

KP Chief Minister directs completion of Rashakai S ..

19 seconds ago

Algerian protesters storm polling station in capit ..

22 seconds ago

Justice Bandial expresses grief over PIC Lahore in ..

24 seconds ago

Arid Varsity ranked 3rd in UI Green Metric World U ..

27 seconds ago

Minister reviews anti-smog measures

32 seconds ago

Aslam Iqbal reviews installation of new cement pla ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.