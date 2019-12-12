Sharjah Ruler chairs meeting of Al Qasimia University’s BoT

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of Al Qasimia University praised the efforts made since the establishment of the University to ensure its success and development, crowned with the graduation of the first batch of students.

Sheikh Sultan made the remarks while chairing the second meeting of the board of Trustees, BoT, of Al Qasimia University, which was held Thursday at the university.

Welcoming the members of the university's BoT, the Ruler of Sharjah stressed that the principals and mission of the university are inspired by the right Islamic approach of being balanced and moderate.

He directed the university to follow-up with its graduates after they return to their countries and continue providing them with the support needed to keep spreading the message of knowledge to all the countries of the world.

The Board approved that the financial year of the university would start on 1st September and end on 31st August each academic year.

The BoT also approved the recommendation of the Committee of Finance and Resources Development to sign an AED7 million contract with a food catering company to operate within the university.

The Ruler of Sharjah announced that he would personally cover the finances of the initiative to provide a healthy environment for the students of the university.

The Board approved the recommendation of establishing an office to manage and develop the financial resources with the aim of investing in the assets of the university.

It also approved the recommendation of the Academic Committee of establishing a trustworthy scientific publication that would bear the name of the university to become a scientific beacon and resource encompassing the research conducted by the professors and students, as well as international researchers of related domains.

The Board reviewed the academic accreditation process of the university's programmes to ensure they are well developed and designed as per the best international standards.

The Board also approved the recommendation of the Committee of Audit and Compliance with regard to the organisational structure of the university.