Sharjah Ruler chairs SRTIP meeting

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, President of the American University of Sharjah, chaired the meeting of the board of Directors of the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, SRTIP, which was held on Tuesday morning at the SRTIP headquarters.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan approved the strategic plan for the SRTIP during the next five years, from 2020-2025, and also approved the park budget for the next five years, in addition to the organisational structure and work plan for the next level.

During the meeting, the Ruler of Sharjah directed that the partnership between the public and private sectors in the fields of research, development and technology be activated in a manner that initiates cooperation between the academic sector and various sectors of the society.

He was then briefed on the most important achievements of the SRTIP and its future plans, as well as the most significant international companies embraced by the park and its research projects and plans based on developing a system of solutions and innovation in various fields.

A number of innovative companies presented their plans for research and development in the fields in which they operate, including Al Nabta Company, the first platform in the region that uses digital technology to support women's health in the middle East and North Africa.

As the first company specialising in 3D printing for the Middle East Intelligent Manufacturing Centre, Immensa Technology Labs made a presentation on the goals of joining the park and future plans, through a strategic partnership to launch the first commercial facility for 3D metal printing in Sharjah.

International Spanish companies specialised in the development of Artificial Intelligence projects explained their work, as they will launch a scientific research centre to develop activities related to Artificial Intelligence and a focus on psychology.

The meeting was attended by heads of departments in the Sharjah government, heads of private companies, and SRTIP officials.