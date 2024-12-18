Sharjah Ruler Chairs University Of Al Dhaid’s Board Of Trustees Meeting
Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2024 | 07:45 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2024) H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah, and President of University of Al Dhaid, chaired the meeting of the Board of Trustees of University of Al Dhaid, on Wednesday, at the university’s headquarters.
The board approved the promotion of Dr. Aisha Ahmed Bu Shlaibi, Chancellor of University of Al Dhaid, from the rank of Associate Professor to the rank of Professor, appreciating her tireless efforts in managing the educational process at the university, which enhances its position among the country’s universities.
The board reviewed the most important periodic reports issued by the financial, academic, internal audit and compliance committees, and the Financial Resources Development Committee, which reflect their work during the past period, in addition to following up on the progress of the teaching, research and administrative process.
The board also discussed the partnership file between University of Al Dhaid and prestigious international universities to expand and obtain the best educational practices in the specialisations that the university provides to its students and ways to enhance them, in addition to providing more facilities and expansion plans in the university’s buildings and facilities.
The meeting of the Board of Trustees of University of Al Dhaid was attended by: Dr.
Khalifa Musabah Al Teneiji, Chairman of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock, Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority, Ali Saeed bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Department of Public Works, Dr. Muhadditha Yahya Al Hashimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Private education Authority, Dr. Mohammed Abdullah bin Huwaiden Al Ketbi, Chairman of Al Dhaid Municipal Council, Sultan Mohammed bin Huwaiden Al Ketbi, Chairman of Al Madam Municipal Council, Dr. Aisha Ahmed Bu Shlaibi, Chancellor of the University of Al Dhaid, Dr. Peter McCaffery, Chancellor of the Royal Agricultural University in Britain, Dr. Salem Zayed Khalifa Al Tunaiji, Head of the Department of Arabic Language and Emirati Studies at the Higher Colleges of Technology in Sharjah, Dr. Saeed Musabah Al Kaabi, former Chairman of the Sharjah Education Council, Dr. Khalifa Musabah bin Yulk Al Ketbi, Director of the Engineering Department at Al Madam Municipality, Dr. Saeed Hareb Dhahi Al Mansouri, Head of the Human Resources Planning Department at the Sharjah Police General Command, Dr. Ahmed Saeed Al Khasouni Al Ketbi, Officer in the Security Media Department at the Ministry of Interior, Dr. Khalfan Khamis Khalfan Al Razi Al Shamsi, Assistant Dean for Scientific Research - Abu Dhabi Police College, and Dr. Musabah Saeed Balajid Al Ketbi, Member of the Board of Trustees of the Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work.
