Sharjah Ruler chairs Urban Planning Council meeting

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the SUPC, has affirmed the emirate’s desire to meet the needs of its citizens, to ensure a decent life for them and their families.

While chairing the meeting of the Sharjah Urban Planning Council, SUPC, which was held Sunday morning at the Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre - Al Darah, Sheikh Sultan approved 4,765 residential plots in Sharjah, distributed in various cities and regions of the emirate, with 2,300 plots in Sharjah, 50 in Al Hamriyah, 1,030 in Kalba, 600 in KhorFakkan, 420 in Dibba Al Hisn, 152 in Al Dhaid, 124 in Al Madam, 68 in Mleiha, and 21 in the Al Bataeh area.

He directed all parties concerned within the Urban Planning Council to work jointly within one team and provide all necessary facilities, services and high-quality infrastructure, and to hold weekly meetings to follow up on the projects.

The Ruler of Sharjah also directed the Sharjah Planning and Survey Department to quickly complete all required plans, maps and engineering works and hand them over to authorities.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan instructed the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority to implement an initial road network and a first layer to facilitate the work of companies and agencies in carrying out housing and service projects, to be completed in accordance with the best standards.

He also directed the Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority to develop the design, supply and construction of electrical transformers and supplies related to electricity, gas and water, in parallel with the work of preparing areas and residential complexes.

He stressed the need for studying all services related to residential areas, such as mosques, gardens, investment buildings and other services that are essential to the residents.