UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Ruler Commits AED 100 Million To Combat Tower Fires

Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Sharjah Ruler commits AED 100 million to combat tower fires

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Apr, 2023) SHARJAH, 24th April, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, the Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has committed AED 100 million towards the first phase of a project aimed at mitigating fires in residential and commercial towers.

The project will cover 40 towers located in Sharjah city.

During an interview on the "Direct Line" programme aired on Sharjah Radio and tv, Engineer Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Director of Technical Services at the Sharjah Municipality, clarified that the project's objective is to replace the combustible aluminum facades of these towers with non-combustible ones.

Related Topics

Sharjah UAE Dirham April TV Million

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Mohammed Shahabuddin on h ..

UAE leaders congratulate Mohammed Shahabuddin on his inauguration as President o ..

1 hour ago
 Arabian Travel Market&#039;s 30th edition focuses ..

Arabian Travel Market&#039;s 30th edition focuses on technology with 54.7% more ..

1 hour ago
 Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant’s Unit 2 back onlin ..

Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant’s Unit 2 back online to provide continuous clean ..

2 hours ago
 Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi receives French J ..

Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi receives French Judicial School Delegation

3 hours ago
 Over 200 students from 24 countries to participate ..

Over 200 students from 24 countries to participate in NYUAD Hackathon for Social ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs continues goods clearance services 2 ..

Dubai Customs continues goods clearance services 24/7, 365 days a year

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.