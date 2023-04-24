Sharjah Ruler commits AED 100 million to combat tower fires

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Apr, 2023) SHARJAH, 24th April, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, the Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has committed AED 100 million towards the first phase of a project aimed at mitigating fires in residential and commercial towers.

The project will cover 40 towers located in Sharjah city.

During an interview on the "Direct Line" programme aired on Sharjah Radio and tv, Engineer Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Director of Technical Services at the Sharjah Municipality, clarified that the project's objective is to replace the combustible aluminum facades of these towers with non-combustible ones.