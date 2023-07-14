Open Menu

Sharjah Ruler Condole King Of Bahrain Over Passing Of Rashid Bin Sabah Bin Humood

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 14, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Sharjah Ruler condole King of Bahrain over passing of Rashid bin Sabah bin Humood

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has sent a condolence message to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain expressing his sincere condolences and sympathy over the passing of Sheikh Rashid bin Sabah bin Humood bin Sabah Al Khalifa.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, sent similar condolence messages to King Hamad.

