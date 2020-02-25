Sharjah Ruler condoles Egyptian President on death of Mohamed Hosni Mubarak

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, sent a cable of condolences to the Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on the death of the former Egyptian President Mohamed Hosni Mubarak.

In the cable, he expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy on the death of Hosni Mubarak.