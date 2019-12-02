Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Prince Miteb bin Abdulaziz

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Dec, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on death of Prince Miteb bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Sheikh Sultan expressed his heartfelt condolences and prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and grant Al Saud Family solace and patience.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, have also dispatched similar cables of condolences to King Salman.