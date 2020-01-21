UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Ruler Condoles King Salman On Death Of Saudi Prince

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 06:45 PM

Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Saudi prince

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Prince Bandar bin Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Faisal Al Saud.

In the cable, the Ruler of Sharjah extended his heartfelt sympathy and prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in Paradise.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, sent similar cables to the Saudi King.

