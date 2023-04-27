UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Ruler Condoles Saudi King On Death Of Prince Abdulrahman Bin Abdullah

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2023 | 12:00 AM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has sent a message of condolence to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosque King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, expressing his sincere condolences and sympathy over the death of Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah bin Abdulrahman Al Saud.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, also sent similar messages to King Salman.

