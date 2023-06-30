Sharjah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj season

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has sent a congratulatory message to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the occasion of the success of the Hajj season of 1444 AH.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, sent similar cables to the to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.