Open Menu

Sharjah Ruler Congratulates Custodian Of Two Holy Mosques On Successful Hajj Season

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 30, 2023 | 11:45 PM

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj season

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has sent a congratulatory message to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the occasion of the success of the Hajj season of 1444 AH.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, sent similar cables to the to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

Related Topics

Hajj Sharjah Salem Saudi Arabia Saud

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Custodian of Two Holy Mos ..

UAE leaders congratulate Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on success of Hajj season

32 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Chile

2 hours ago
 UAE-Armenia relations are witnessing a new histori ..

UAE-Armenia relations are witnessing a new historical era: UAE Ambassador

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Independence Day

9 hours ago
 DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of ..

DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of determination at Senses

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2023

14 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

14 hours ago
 UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on deat ..

UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Saud bin Abdullah

1 day ago
 Sports championships benchmark standard for gaugin ..

Sports championships benchmark standard for gauging athletes&#039; performance: ..

1 day ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

1 day ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles on Independence Day

1 day ago
 Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wi ..

Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wishers

1 day ago

More Stories From Middle East