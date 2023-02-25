UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Ruler Congratulates Emir Of Kuwait On National Day, Liberation Day

Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2023 | 01:45 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has sent a congratulatory message to H.H.Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on the occasion of his country's National Day and Liberation Day.

H.H. Dr.

Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi also sent a similar message to the Kuwaiti Crown Prince, Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, on the occasions.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, dispatched similar messages to the Kuwaiti Emir and the Kuwaiti Crown Prince.

