UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Ruler Congratulates Emir Of Kuwait On National Day

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 08:30 PM

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Emir of Kuwait on National Day

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2020) SHARJAH, 24th February 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has sent a congratulatory cable to His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Emir of Kuwait, on the occasion of his country's National Day and Liberation Day.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, have also congratulated the Emir of Kuwait on the twin occasions.

Related Topics

Kuwait Sharjah Salem February 2020

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler congratulates Emir of Kuwait on Nation ..

16 minutes ago

Now Pakistan gets more strategic space on Afghan i ..

6 minutes ago

At Least 10 People Injured As Car Rams Into Crowd ..

6 minutes ago

Tribal Warfare in Chad Forces Flight by Over 8,000 ..

6 minutes ago

Gold prices touch all time high Rs 96, 300 per tol ..

33 minutes ago

Supreme Court issues notice to NAB in Khawaja Saad ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.