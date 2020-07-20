Sharjah Ruler congratulates Emir of Kuwait on successful surgery

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2020) SHARJAH, 19th July 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, sent a cable to Emir of Kuwait His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, congratulating him on the successful surgery he underwent.

In the cable, the Ruler of Sharjah expressed his sincere wishes to Kuwaiti Emir for a speedy recovery, and prayed to Allah the Almighty to grant him good health and wellbeing.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, sent similar congratulatory cables to the Emir of Kuwait.