Sharjah Ruler congratulates Hazza bin Zayed and Tahnoun bin Zayed on their appointment as Deputies Ruler of Abu Dhabi

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2023) SHARJAH, 29th March, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, congratulated His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan

The Ruler of Sharjah expressed his sincere congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed and His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed for winning the confidence of the President, wishing them success in supporting the efforts of His Highness, the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, for achieving more progress.