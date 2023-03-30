Sharjah Ruler congratulates Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed on his appointment Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2023) SHARJAH, 29th March, 2023 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, congratulated His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his appointment as the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

The Ruler of Sharjah expressed his sincere congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Khaled for winning the confidence of the President.

He also wished Sheikh Khaled success in leading the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to advanced positions in all fields and further prosperity.