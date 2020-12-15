Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Bahrain on National Day

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has sent a message of congratulations to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain on the occasion of his country's National Day, which is marked on 16th December.

H.H.

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, also dispatched similar messages to the Bahraini King, and to Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister, on the occasion.