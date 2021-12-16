Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Bahrain on National Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has sent a message of congratulations to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain on the occasion of his country's National Day.

H.H.

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, also dispatched similar messages to King Hamad, and to Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, on the occasion.