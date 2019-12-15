UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Ruler Congratulates King Of Bahrain On National Day

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 05:15 PM

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Bahrain on National Day

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has sent a message of congratulations to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain on the occasion of his country's National Day.

H.H.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, also dispatched similar messages to the Bahrain King on the occasion.

