SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has sent a message of congratulations to King Abdullah II of Jordan on the occasion of the centenary of the Kingdom's founding, marked on 11th April.

The Ruler of Sharjah wished continued health for King Abdullah and further progress and prosperity for the Jordanian government and people.