UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Ruler Congratulates King Of Jordan On Centenary Of Kingdom's Founding

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 06:45 PM

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on centenary of Kingdom's founding

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has sent a message of congratulations to King Abdullah II of Jordan on the occasion of the centenary of the Kingdom's founding, marked on 11th April.

The Ruler of Sharjah wished continued health for King Abdullah and further progress and prosperity for the Jordanian government and people.

Related Topics

Sharjah Progress April Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on procedures for &#03 ..

16 minutes ago

World Art Dubai’s 7th edition reaffirms UAE’s ..

31 minutes ago

‘Cultural Faces’ becomes permanent exhibition ..

32 minutes ago

Ministry of Health launches &#039;Ma’kom in Rama ..

46 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates GDRFA’s building

47 minutes ago

Dubai Crown Prince visits Expo 2020 site

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.