Open Menu

Sharjah Ruler Congratulates King Of Jordan On Successful Surgery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2025 | 09:30 AM

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on successful surgery

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has sent a message of congratulations to His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, on the success of the surgery he recently underwent.

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi expressed his sincere wishes for the King’s continued good health, well-being, and a long life, praying for his swift recovery and lasting wellness.

Related Topics

Sharjah

Recent Stories

Over 1,700 applications to Dubai’s 'call to pray ..

Over 1,700 applications to Dubai’s 'call to prayer' initiative

50 minutes ago
 5.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia coa ..

5.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia coast

50 minutes ago
 Guterres urges Security Council to overcome divisi ..

Guterres urges Security Council to overcome divisions for peace

50 minutes ago
 Japan reports 2.8 trillion yen trade deficit in Ja ..

Japan reports 2.8 trillion yen trade deficit in January

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on succ ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on successful surgery

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2025

2 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2025

3 hours ago
 Five heavy equipment vehicles enter Gaza Strip thr ..

Five heavy equipment vehicles enter Gaza Strip through Rafah Crossing for first ..

10 hours ago
 UAE President confers First Class Medal of Indepen ..

UAE President confers First Class Medal of Independence on Ambassador of Chad

11 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Jordan on success ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Jordan on successful surgery

11 hours ago
 AMMROC secures authorization from Sikorsky as firs ..

AMMROC secures authorization from Sikorsky as first Black Hawk Blade MRO Centre ..

11 hours ago
 WAM hosts panel discussion to mark Safer Internet ..

WAM hosts panel discussion to mark Safer Internet Day in cooperation with 'Aqdar ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East