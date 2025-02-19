Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on successful surgery

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has sent a message of congratulations to His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, on the success of the surgery he recently underwent.

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi expressed his sincere wishes for the King’s continued good health, well-being, and a long life, praying for his swift recovery and lasting wellness.