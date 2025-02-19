Sharjah Ruler Congratulates King Of Jordan On Successful Surgery
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2025 | 09:30 AM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has sent a message of congratulations to His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, on the success of the surgery he recently underwent.
His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi expressed his sincere wishes for the King’s continued good health, well-being, and a long life, praying for his swift recovery and lasting wellness.
Recent Stories
Over 1,700 applications to Dubai’s 'call to prayer' initiative
5.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia coast
Guterres urges Security Council to overcome divisions for peace
Japan reports 2.8 trillion yen trade deficit in January
Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on successful surgery
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2025
Five heavy equipment vehicles enter Gaza Strip through Rafah Crossing for first ..
UAE President confers First Class Medal of Independence on Ambassador of Chad
UAE leaders congratulate King of Jordan on successful surgery
AMMROC secures authorization from Sikorsky as first Black Hawk Blade MRO Centre ..
WAM hosts panel discussion to mark Safer Internet Day in cooperation with 'Aqdar ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
31st edition of Dubai International Boat Show opens35 minutes ago
-
Over 1,700 applications to Dubai’s 'call to prayer' initiative50 minutes ago
-
5.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia coast50 minutes ago
-
Guterres urges Security Council to overcome divisions for peace50 minutes ago
-
Dozens of false killer whales stranded on remote Australian beach1 hour ago
-
Japan reports 2.8 trillion yen trade deficit in January2 hours ago
-
Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on successful surgery2 hours ago
-
Five heavy equipment vehicles enter Gaza Strip through Rafah Crossing for first time10 hours ago
-
UAE President confers First Class Medal of Independence on Ambassador of Chad11 hours ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate King of Jordan on successful surgery11 hours ago
-
AMMROC secures authorization from Sikorsky as first Black Hawk Blade MRO Centre outside U.S11 hours ago
-
WAM hosts panel discussion to mark Safer Internet Day in cooperation with 'Aqdar'11 hours ago