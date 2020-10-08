UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Ruler Congratulates Kuwait’s Crown Prince

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 11:15 PM

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Kuwait’s Crown Prince

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has sent a congratulatory message to Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah on the occasion of his selection as the Crown Prince of Kuwait.

In his cable, H.H.

the Ruler of Sharjah expressed his sincere congratulations to the Crown Prince of Kuwait and wished him success in serving his country and contributing to its development, progress and prosperity under the wise leadership of Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, have dispatched similar cables to Sheikh Mishal.

