Sharjah Ruler Congratulates Mansour Bin Zayed On His Appointment As UAE Vice President

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Mansour bin Zayed on his appointment as UAE Vice President

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2023) SHARJAH, 29th March, 2023 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Minister of Presidential Court, on his appointment as UAE Vice President.

While expressing his sincere congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, the Ruler of Sharjah lauded his great efforts throughout the journey of the UAE, during which he contributed to realising the aspirations of the leadership for the progress and prosperity of the UAE in all the responsibilities that he assumed.

The Ruler of Sharjah wished the Vice President success in performing his duties and supporting the efforts of the Union to consolidate its pillars and achieve the aspirations of its leadership and people.

