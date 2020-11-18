Sharjah Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Independence Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has sent a message of congratulations to King Mohammed VI of Morocco on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is celebrated on 18th November.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, also dispatched similar messages to the Moroccan King on the occasion.