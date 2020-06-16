Sharjah Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on successful surgery

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has sent a message to King Mohammed VI of Morocco, congratulating him on the successful surgery he recently underwent.

In his message, the Sharjah Ruler wished the Moroccan King continued good health and a speedy recovery.