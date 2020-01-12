UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Ruler Congratulates New Oman Sultan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 03:15 PM



SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has sent a message of congratulations to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said who was sworn-in on Saturday as the Sultan of Oman.

In his message, H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan expressed his best wishes to the Sultan, extending his warmest congratulations to the people of Oman.

