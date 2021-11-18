UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Ruler Congratulates Omani Sultan On National Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 01:30 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has sent a message of congratulations to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman, on the occasion of his country's 51st National Day, observed on 18th November.

H.H.

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, dispatched similar messages to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said on the occasion.

More Stories From Middle East

