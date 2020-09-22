UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Ruler Congratulates Saudi King On National Day

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 03:00 PM

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National Day

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has sent a congratulatory message to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the occasion of the Kingdom's 90th National Day.

The Sharjah Ruler has also dispatched a similar congratulatory message to Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia.

Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, also sent similar messages to the Saudi King and Crown Prince, on the occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sharjah Saudi Salem Saudi Arabia Saud Mohammed Bin Salman

Recent Stories

Baldia Town Tragedy:  Two sentenced to death, fou ..

32 seconds ago

RAK Ruler congratulates Saudi King on Kingdom&#039 ..

2 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler congratulates Saudi King on N ..

2 minutes ago

World sees record weekly number of Covid-19 cases, ..

3 minutes ago

UK's Johnson to Address Parliament on COVID-19 as ..

3 minutes ago

Around 2,500 Volunteers Have Received 1st Componen ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.