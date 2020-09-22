Sharjah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National Day

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has sent a congratulatory message to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the occasion of the Kingdom's 90th National Day.

The Sharjah Ruler has also dispatched a similar congratulatory message to Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia.

Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, also sent similar messages to the Saudi King and Crown Prince, on the occasion.