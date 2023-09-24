Open Menu

Sharjah Ruler Congratulates Saudi King On National Day

Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2023 | 01:15 AM

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National Day

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has sent a congratulatory cable to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s 93rd National Day.


His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah sent similar congratulatory cable to Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia.
Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, also sent similar cables of congratulations to King Salman and the crown prince.

