Sharjah Ruler Congratulates Sultan Of Oman On National Day

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 03:45 PM

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Sultan of Oman on National Day

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has sent a message of congratulations to Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Sultan of Oman, on the occasion of his country's 50th National Day, observed on 18th November.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, sent similar messages to the Omani Sultan on the occasion.

