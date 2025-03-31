Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, continued receiving well-wishers this morning at Al Badi’ Palace on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.

Present were H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and H.H.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

The Ruler of Sharjah received greetings from sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, citizens, and Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade.

Well-wishers expressed their heartfelt congratulations, praying for continued health and prosperity for His Highness, and for peace, stability, and blessings for the UAE and the Arab and Islamic nations.