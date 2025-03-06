Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, continued to receive well-wishers on Wednesday evening at Al Badi’ Palace on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan was joined by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

The Sharjah Ruler received Ramadan greetings from Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and Chancellor Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney-General, alongside senior officials, business figures, dignitaries, and citizens.

The well-wishers expressed their heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan on the advent of the holy month, praying for his continued good health and well-being.

They also wished the UAE further progress and prosperity and prayed for blessings upon the Arab and Islamic nations.

The reception was attended by Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Ruler’s Office; Sheikh Khalid Bin Isam Bin Saqer Al Qassimi chairman of the Civil Aviation Department; Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Government Relations Department; Department; Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Charity International; Sheikh Mohammed bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Chairman of the Oil Department; Sheikh Faisal bin Saud Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah Airport Authority; Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Majid Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah's Department of Municipal Affairs; Rashid Ahmed bin Sheikh, Chief of the Emiri Court, along with senior officials, department heads, and government representatives.