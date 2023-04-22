UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Ruler Continues To Receive Eid Al Fitr Well-wishers

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Sharjah Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah continued to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers today morning at Al Badi Al Amer Palace, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

The well-wishers who congratulated him on the occasion included sheiks, senior officials, citizens, dignitaries, tribes’ representatives, Islamic figures, and members of the Arab and Muslim communities in Sharjah.

They expressed their sincere congratulations and wished H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan good health, wellness, progress, and prosperity to the UAE, Arab, and Islamic Worlds..

The reception was also attended by a number of Sheikhs, senior officials, and dignitaries.

