Open Menu

Sharjah Ruler Continues To Receive Ramadan Well-wishers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2025 | 01:45 AM

Sharjah Ruler continues to receive Ramadan well-wishers

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2025) SHARJAH, 2nd March, 2025 (WAM) – On Sunday evening, H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, continued to receive Ramadan well-wishers at Al Badi’ Palace.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan was joined by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

He received congratulations and blessings on this sacred Islamic occasion from sheikhs, senior officials, high-ranking officers of the Sharjah Police General Command, businessmen, dignitaries, tribesmen, and citizens.

The well-wishers extended their heartfelt congratulations and blessings to Ruler of Sharjah on the arrival of this significant religious occasion for all Muslims. They prayed to Allah Almighty to grant H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan good health and continued well-being, and to bestow progress, glory, and prosperity upon the UAE, as well as goodness and blessings upon the Arab and Islamic nations.

Related Topics

Police UAE Sharjah Salem Progress March Sunday Muslim All From Arab Ramadan

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wis ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers

1 minute ago
 Sharjah Ruler continues to receive Ramadan well-wi ..

Sharjah Ruler continues to receive Ramadan well-wishers

1 minute ago
 Barcelona solidify position on top of LaLiga

Barcelona solidify position on top of LaLiga

1 hour ago
 Egypt condemns Israeli decision to stop entry of h ..

Egypt condemns Israeli decision to stop entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza

1 hour ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed joins National Guard personnel ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed joins National Guard personnel in Hatta for Iftar

2 hours ago
Ajman Tourism Development Department highlights Aj ..

Ajman Tourism Development Department highlights Ajman's diverse tourism scene at ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Department of Energy rolls out phase two ..

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy rolls out phase two of LPG Safety Campaign

2 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai Judic ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai Judicial Council

4 hours ago
 Arab League calls for fair water resource manageme ..

Arab League calls for fair water resource management

4 hours ago
 Egypt stresses importance of full implementation o ..

Egypt stresses importance of full implementation of Gaza ceasefire

4 hours ago
 Cholera death toll in Angola rises to 201

Cholera death toll in Angola rises to 201

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East