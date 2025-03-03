Sharjah Ruler continues to receive Ramadan well-wishers

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2025) SHARJAH, 2nd March, 2025 (WAM) – On Sunday evening, H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, continued to receive Ramadan well-wishers at Al Badi’ Palace.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan was joined by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

He received congratulations and blessings on this sacred Islamic occasion from sheikhs, senior officials, high-ranking officers of the Sharjah Police General Command, businessmen, dignitaries, tribesmen, and citizens.

The well-wishers extended their heartfelt congratulations and blessings to Ruler of Sharjah on the arrival of this significant religious occasion for all Muslims. They prayed to Allah Almighty to grant H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan good health and continued well-being, and to bestow progress, glory, and prosperity upon the UAE, as well as goodness and blessings upon the Arab and Islamic nations.