Sharjah Ruler Continues To Receive Ramadan Well-wishers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2025 | 01:45 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2025) SHARJAH, 2nd March, 2025 (WAM) – On Sunday evening, H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, continued to receive Ramadan well-wishers at Al Badi’ Palace.
H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan was joined by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.
He received congratulations and blessings on this sacred Islamic occasion from sheikhs, senior officials, high-ranking officers of the Sharjah Police General Command, businessmen, dignitaries, tribesmen, and citizens.
The well-wishers extended their heartfelt congratulations and blessings to Ruler of Sharjah on the arrival of this significant religious occasion for all Muslims. They prayed to Allah Almighty to grant H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan good health and continued well-being, and to bestow progress, glory, and prosperity upon the UAE, as well as goodness and blessings upon the Arab and Islamic nations.
Recent Stories
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers
Sharjah Ruler continues to receive Ramadan well-wishers
Barcelona solidify position on top of LaLiga
Egypt condemns Israeli decision to stop entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza
Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers
Hamdan bin Mohammed joins National Guard personnel in Hatta for Iftar
Ajman Tourism Development Department highlights Ajman's diverse tourism scene at ..
Abu Dhabi Department of Energy rolls out phase two of LPG Safety Campaign
Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai Judicial Council
Arab League calls for fair water resource management
Egypt stresses importance of full implementation of Gaza ceasefire
Cholera death toll in Angola rises to 201
More Stories From Middle East
-
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers1 minute ago
-
Sharjah Ruler continues to receive Ramadan well-wishers1 minute ago
-
Barcelona solidify position on top of LaLiga1 hour ago
-
Egypt condemns Israeli decision to stop entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza1 hour ago
-
Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers1 hour ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed joins National Guard personnel in Hatta for Iftar2 hours ago
-
Ajman Tourism Development Department highlights Ajman's diverse tourism scene at ITB Berlin2 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi Department of Energy rolls out phase two of LPG Safety Campaign2 hours ago
-
Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai Judicial Council4 hours ago
-
Arab League calls for fair water resource management4 hours ago
-
Egypt stresses importance of full implementation of Gaza ceasefire4 hours ago
-
Cholera death toll in Angola rises to 2014 hours ago