UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Ruler Court Mourns Death Of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 01:45 PM

Sharjah Ruler Court mourns death of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2021) The Court of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, mourned the death of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who passed away Wednesday morning.

The Sharjah Ruler expressed heartfelt condolences to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and to Al Maktoum's family, on the death of Sheikh Hamdan, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to his family.

Official mourning was also announced, and the UAE flag will be flown half-mast in the Emirate of Sharjah for three days starting Wednesday.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Sharjah Rashid Family Court

Recent Stories

Lina Khan to be nominated to lead US Federal Trade ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Yet to Receive Documents on Afghanistan Con ..

7 minutes ago

OIC and SFDA Train Professionals on Medical Device ..

15 minutes ago

United States And Pakistan’s Drug Regulatory Aut ..

19 minutes ago

US Seems to Seek Postponing Troops Withdrawal From ..

9 minutes ago

UPDATE - Turkish Forces Must Leave Libya As Soon A ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.