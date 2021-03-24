Sharjah Ruler Court mourns death of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2021) The Court of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, mourned the death of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who passed away Wednesday morning.

The Sharjah Ruler expressed heartfelt condolences to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and to Al Maktoum's family, on the death of Sheikh Hamdan, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to his family.

Official mourning was also announced, and the UAE flag will be flown half-mast in the Emirate of Sharjah for three days starting Wednesday.