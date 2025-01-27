Open Menu

Sharjah Ruler Decrees Creation Of Sharjah Creative Quarter

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2025 | 02:15 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree establishing and organising the Sharjah Creative Quarter (SCQ).

The decree establishes the Sharjah Creative Quarter as a dedicated hub for innovation and creativity, equipped with legal authority and financial and administrative independence to fulfil its objectives. Fully owned by the Sharjah government, the SCQ aims to support creative industries and talents across various design fields.

Headquartered in University City, Sharjah, the SCQ may expand its presence to other regions within the emirate upon the Ruler’s directive. It will also oversee and collaborate with designated government and private entities, as assigned by the Head of SCQ.

Key Objectives:
1. Create a hub for talents and professionals in fashion, jewellery, product design, and handicrafts.
2. Attract leading regional brands and promote modern design practices.
3. Provide manufacturing spaces and cultural hubs to support creatives and engage visitors.
4. Showcase and celebrate innovative design brands and contemporary fashion in the region.

Mandates:
The SCQ will:
1. Partner with local, regional, and international organisations in the design sector.
2. Offer facilities and services to attract prominent brands and foster design innovation.
3. Develop joint programs among entities under its scope.
4. Engage designers, artisans, and manufacturers in relevant fields.
5. Seek technical and administrative assistance from specialised local authorities.
6. Organise and participate in exhibitions, workshops, and events.
7. Form contracts, agreements, and partnerships with relevant institutions, subject to approval.
8. Establish committees or task forces to assist in achieving its objectives.
9. Undertake additional responsibilities as directed by the Head.

The SCQ will operate under the leadership of a Head, appointed by Emiri Decree. Daily operations will be managed by a Director, appointed by the Head, with sufficient staff support. The Director’s responsibilities will be defined by the Head.

The decree also covers financial resources, fee exemptions, executive decisions, and implementation procedures.

