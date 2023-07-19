Open Menu

Sharjah Ruler Directs AED16 Mil Compensation For Land Owners

Faizan Hashmi Published July 19, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Sharjah Ruler directs AED16 mil compensation for land owners

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, today directed that AED16 million be paid in compensation for lands and properties owners affected by the Kalba Market projects, which will open next September, provided that the compensation will be paid by the Department Of Town Planning and Survey next week.


His Highness directed the department to review the compensation case in "Al-Bahais" area in Kalba, in agreement with the owners to hand over the lands in return for reasonable compensation.

Related Topics

Sharjah September Market Agreement Million

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s &#039;Operation Chivalrous Knight 2&#03 ..

UAE&#039;s &#039;Operation Chivalrous Knight 2&#039; highlights humanitarian bon ..

1 hour ago
 Govt taking concrete steps for country's stability ..

Govt taking concrete steps for country's stability: Marriyum

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan apologizes woman judge in threats case

Imran Khan apologizes woman judge in threats case

4 hours ago
 DEWA launches new disruptive lab at its distributi ..

DEWA launches new disruptive lab at its distribution power division complex

4 hours ago
 DXB receives ACI accessibility accreditation for i ..

DXB receives ACI accessibility accreditation for its commitment to inclusive tra ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to develop legal framew ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to develop legal framework for RTA

5 hours ago
Heavy monsoon rains claim 13 lives in twin cities

Heavy monsoon rains claim 13 lives in twin cities

5 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance launches Digital Public Consul ..

Ministry of Finance launches Digital Public Consultation

5 hours ago
 Chad-based UAE field hospital in Amdjarass treats ..

Chad-based UAE field hospital in Amdjarass treats 1,220 Sudanese refugees since ..

5 hours ago
 Zardari, Bilawal meet PM Shehbaz in Islamabad

Zardari, Bilawal meet PM Shehbaz in Islamabad

6 hours ago
 Arada launches Saro, seventh and final phase of Sh ..

Arada launches Saro, seventh and final phase of Sharjah’s megaproject, Masaar

6 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s Permanent Rep ..

Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s Permanent Representative to the OIC

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East