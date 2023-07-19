Sharjah Ruler directs AED16 mil compensation for land owners

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, today directed that AED16 million be paid in compensation for lands and properties owners affected by the Kalba Market projects, which will open next September, provided that the compensation will be paid by the Department Of Town Planning and Survey next week.



His Highness directed the department to review the compensation case in "Al-Bahais" area in Kalba, in agreement with the owners to hand over the lands in return for reasonable compensation.